Commodities

German engineering industry faces more supply chain problems - VDMA

Contributor
Thomas Seythal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

The coronavirus pandemic is increasingly affecting supply chains of German engineering companies, a poll by industry association VDMA showed on Monday.

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic is increasingly affecting supply chains of German engineering companies, a poll by industry association VDMA showed on Monday.

"The proportion of companies whose operations are affected rose from 60% to 84% within two weeks," VDMA said in a statement, adding that supply chains are particularly disrupted in Italy and Germany.

"However, the situation in China and South Korea seems to be easing slightly. In addition, many engineering companies are reporting a significant increase in orders from their Chinese customers," VDMA added.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((berlin.newsroom (at) thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5156;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular