German energy storage provider Intilion plans IPO in Q3

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

June 27, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - Intilion, a German provider of energy storage solutions, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the third quarter, the company said on Tuesday.

Intilion, which has installed over 200 lithium-ion storage systems across Austria, Germany and Switzerland, expects to post revenue of over 70 million euros ($76.47 million) in the 2023/2024 financial year.

