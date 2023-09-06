News & Insights

German energy start-up 1Komma5 Grad aims for 2025 IPO - Handelsblatt

September 06, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German energy start-up 1Komma5 Grad aims to go public in 2025 if things go as planned, founder Philipp Schroeder told the German daily Handelsblatt on Wednesday.

"We want to go public as quickly as possible, partly so that we can turn customers and entrepreneurs who have sold their companies to us into owners. However, three full years of financials are required for an IPO," he told the paper.

The start-up was founded in 2021.

