German energy regulator suspends Nord Stream 2 certification, makes demands

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator on Tuesday said the certification process for the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea was suspended.

It said the Swiss-based consortium is required to form a company under German law to fulfil further prerequisites to obtain an operating licence.

"A certification for the operation of Nord Stream 2 will only be considered once the operator is organised in a legal shape compliant with German law," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray)

