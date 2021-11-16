German energy regulator suspends Nord Stream 2 certification, makes demands

World Markets

Germany's energy regulator on Tuesday said the certification process for the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea was suspended.

It said the Swiss-based consortium is required to form a company under German law to fulfil further prerequisites to obtain an operating licence.

"A certification for the operation of Nord Stream 2 will only be considered once the operator is organised in a legal shape compliant with German law," it said in a statement.

