German energy regulator speaks of progress on power grids

Germany's energy regulator on Wednesday said planning for the country's power transmission networks was keeping up with the need for new lines to send increasing amounts of renewable power to centres of consumption.

"We have made good progress," said Jochen Homann, president of the Bundesnetzagentur, in a call with reporters, adding the authority would respond to new demands on the regulated sector from recently tightened climate targets.

It was imaginable that current plans for new power highways to reach consumers in the transition to low carbon energy systems would be extended in the years up to 2030, he said.

