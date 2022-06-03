German energy regulator sets discounts for envisaged LNG entry points

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator on Friday said it would set a discount for the feed-in of gas into onshore pipeline grids from 2023 for envisaged floating LNG terminals as the country seeks to lessen dependency on pipeline gas from Russia.

The rates for injecting annual and quarterly gas delivery volumes from liquid natural gas points into long-distance transmission pipelines will be cut by 40% over conventional ones, said the regulator.

The agency governs such tariffs in a regulated sector where consumers share the cost of grid transport as part of their bills.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Rachel More)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.