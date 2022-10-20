German energy regulator says gas supply looks encouraging

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator chief Klaus Mueller described the measures taken to offset Russian imports as "encouraging" in a note issued on Thursday on the status of gas supply in Europe's leading economy.

"If we continue to meet our savings target of at least 20% in Germany, if three LNG terminals start operating at the beginning of next year at the latest, and if the expected winter-related decline in imports and the rise in currently low exports remain moderate, then we can get through the winter without a national gas emergency," he said in a statement.

