German energy regulator reduces power reserve capacity for coming winter

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator on Wednesday lowered its planned power reserve capacity for the 2021/22 winter to 5,670 megawatts (MW) after gas-fired plants in the south of the country returned to the grid.

The Bonn-based Bundesnetzagentur contracts capacity in Germany and neighbouring markets for the winter months when demand is highest. It required 6,596 MW of reserve capacity for the 2020/21 winter and 5,126 MW in 2019/20.

The risks lie mainly in overcast and calm conditions, which curb solar and wind electricity output, or when storms trigger wind turbine shutdowns.

Other challenges are the slow pace of network expansion that is hampering the delivery of German wind power from the north coast to energy intensive manufacturers in the south, and the closure of older coal-fired plants.

As Germany's wholesale market is connected to those of its neighbours, importers in other countries can snap up German supply when high wind volumes push down prices.

However, utility Uniper UN01.DE last October returned its idled Irsching 4 and 5 gas-fired plants, boosting gas capacity and helping guarantee secure power supplies.

The regulator also signs up power plants on standby to quickly provide electricity at times of high demand, recovering the cost via a surcharge on consumers' bills.

To allow for longer-term planning, the regulator said the reserve requirement would be 4,169 MW in the 2023/2024 winter, when it assumes there will be new grids in place and more cross-border trading.

However, the 2022/23 winter will pose a one-off challenge shortly after Germany switches off its last nuclear reactor.POWER/DE

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

