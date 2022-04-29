German energy regulator lifts power reserve for next winter

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator has asked for more power capacity to stand ready in the coming winter to protect consumers from a possible fall in gas supplies out of Russia and as yet insufficient transport networks, it said on Friday.

The Federal Network Agency said it raised the amount of power capacity needed in reserve for the 2022/23 winter season by more than 25% to 7,112 megawatts (MW) compared with 2021/22.

"We are constantly monitoring the risk of a gas shortage and are examining possible effects on the security of the electricity supply," Klaus Mueller, President of the Federal Network Agency, said in a statement.

"Should this have an impact on the grid reserve requirement, we will react to it directly," he added.

The Bonn-based Bundesnetzagentur routinely contracts additional capacity for the winter months when demand is highest.

The risks lie mainly in overcast and calm conditions, which curb solar and wind electricity output, or when storms trigger wind turbine shutdowns.

In 2021/22, the authority had lowered its planned power reserve capacity to 5,670 megawatts (MW) from 6,596 MW a year earlier after more gas plants returned to the grid.

In the upcoming winter, globally tight gas markets and the additional risks of disruption of Russian gas exports to Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine pose further challenges.

The invasion, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation," has triggered western sanctions and retaliation by the Kremlin.

The slow pace of network expansion is hampering the delivery of wind power from the north and from offshore installations to the industrial south.

Also, Germany's wholesale market is connected to those of its neighbours, importers in other countries can snap up German supply when high wind volumes push down prices.

The network agency also cited the ongoing closure of older coal-fired plants under climate laws.

It said it will start talks with operators of power plants abroad to try and secure up to 1,424 MW of additional capacity, should the indigenous reserve fleet still fall short of demand.

To allow for longer-term planning, the regulator said the reserve requirement would be 5,361 MW in the 2023/2024 winter, when it assumes there will be new grids in place.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by David Evans)

