Stocks

German employment outlook improves slightly - Ifo

Contributor
Thomas Escritt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

German companies expect their total number of employees will continue to shrink, though the outlook for hiring has improved slightly in May after collapsing the previous month as a result of the coronavirus crisis, according to an Ifo institute survey.

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - German companies expect their total number of employees will continue to shrink, though the outlook for hiring has improved slightly in May after collapsing the previous month as a result of the coronavirus crisis, according to an Ifo institute survey.

The institute's employment barometer rose slightly to 88.3 points, up from 86.3 in April, helped by improving sentiment in the services and trade sectors. The manufacturing sector continued to report shrinking employment numbers.

Bright spots were in the fields of business and tax consultancy and auditing, where companies were seeking to hire new staff, as well as food and bicycle retail.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5217;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular