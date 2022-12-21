German employment outlook for Q1 2023 is positive - Ifo

December 21, 2022 — 02:15 am EST

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The outlook for employment in Germany, Europe's largest economy, is positive for the first quarter of next year, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday.

German unemployment rose in November, though the overall labour market remains stable despite high energy prices and record inflation, the latest official figures showed late last month.

Ifo said its latest employment barometer showed "the employment outlook for the first quarter of 2023 is positive, driven primarily by service providers. Personnel service providers are also optimistic about the coming months."

A separate Ifo survey published on Monday showed German business morale rose more than expected in December as the outlook for Europe's largest economy improved despite the energy crisis and high inflation.

