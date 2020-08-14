German economy will grow strongly in Q3 but full recovery will take time - ministry

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Germany's economy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, will expand strongly in the third quarter but a full recovery will take a long time, the Economy Ministry said on Friday.

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Germany's economy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, will expand strongly in the third quarter but a full recovery will take a long time, the Economy Ministry said on Friday.

Europe's largest economy has been recovering since May thanks to the easing of restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus, the ministry said in its monthly report.

While a rapid improvement in Germany's mighty industrial sector is continuing, this will lose steam due to weak demand from other countries that are still being battered by the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said a further economic upturn would depend to a large extent on how the pandemic develops in Germany and abroad.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michelle Martin)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters