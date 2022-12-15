German economy to grow slightly in 2023 - IfW forecast

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany's IfW economic institute revised up its growth forecast for 2023 on Thursday following a significant decline in the cost of gas and electricity, with the German economy now expected to grow modestly next year rather than contract.

Gross domestic product is forecast to increase by 0.3% in 2023, up from the institute's autumn forecast of a 0.7% drop, and by 1.3% in 2024.

The IfW said it expects a 2023 inflation rate of 5.4%, down from its previous 8.7% forecast.

