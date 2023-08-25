German economy stagnates in Q2 after winter recession

Adds details

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The German economy stagnated in the second quarter compared to the previous three months, following a winter recession, data from the statistics office showed on Friday.

The figure is confirmation of a first estimate, which was published in late July.

"After slight declines in the previous two quarters, the German economy stabilised in spring," said Ruth Brand, president of the statistics office.

Economic output fell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023.

Year-on-year, GDP contracted by 0.2% in the second quarter when adjusted for price and calendar effects.

The statistics office publishes a detailed report outlining the data.

