German economy stagnates in Q2

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - The German economy stagnated in the second quarter of 2023, with no quarter-on-quarter change in gross domestic product in seasonally adjusted terms, the federal statistics office reported on Friday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a slight increase of 0.1%, after the economy fell into a mild recession in winter.

Household consumption stabilised in the second quarter after the weak winter half-year, according to the statistics office.

Year-on-year, the economy contracted by a price and calendar adjusted 0.2%.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

