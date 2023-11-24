News & Insights

German economy shrinks slightly in third quarter

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

November 24, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

Adds details

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The German economy shrank slightly in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, data from the statistics office showed on Friday.

The figure confirms a first estimate, published in late October, that saw the economy shrink by 0.1%.

"After the weak economic development seen in the first half of 2023, the German economy began the second half of the year with a slight drop in performance," said Ruth Brand, president of the statistics office.

Private consumer spending - which accounts for around two-thirds of gross domestic product - was 0.3% lower than in the previous quarter, while government consumer spending, on the other hand, increased for the first time in more than a year, by 0.2%, according to the office.

Year on year, adjusted GDP contracted by 0.4% in the third quarter.

The statistics office publishes a detailed report outlining the data.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Linda Pasquini)

((maria.martinez@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.