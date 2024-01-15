German Economy Shrinks in 2023 While DAX Reaches New Highs

Germany, amidst challenging global conditions, emerged as one of the worst-performing major economies last year. According to the initial calculations of the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, the price adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) witnessed a 0.3% contraction in 2023.

Factors such as high inflation, rising interest rates, and elevated energy costs have significantly hampered sectors like retail, exports, and industrial production.

Households are grappling with the steepest cost of living rise in a generation, and the manufacturing sector struggles with elevated costs, rising interest rates and weak global demand.

Moreover, the volatility in energy prices has led many international corporations to either pause their investment plans or, in more drastic measures, relocate their new production capacities to regions outside the European Union, further putting a drag on the domestic economy.

The German government maintains an optimistic economic outlook, projecting a 1.3% increase in GDP for 2024. On the other hand, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) anticipates a modest rise of only 0.6%. This is notably lower than the average growth rate of 1.4% projected for the 38 OECD member countries, as per the figures published on November 29, 2023.

Despite the economic challenges, the DAX index, which represents Germany's top 40 companies by market capitalization, has surged past the 16,500-point mark last month. This recent rally ranks as one of its best annual performances in the past decade.

Two key factors appear to be driving the DAX's remarkable rally:

1) Anticipated ECB Rate Cuts: Investor expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate cuts in 2024 have boosted market sentiment. Disinflationary trends and weak economic data in the eurozone have fueled speculation of a dovish shift by the ECB. This prospect of cheaper borrowing is particularly attractive to German corporations facing high refinancing costs.

2) Falling Energy Prices: The decline in energy prices in the 4th quarter of 2023 offers another catalyst for German stocks. As a significant importer of fossil fuels, Germany has benefited from falling energy costs, easing pressure on energy-intensive industries like automakers.

A Bloomberg poll of economists suggests the ECB will cut interest rates four times this year, lowering the deposit rate to 3% by December. Each cut is expected to be 25 basis points, starting in June with subsequent reductions in September, October and December.

