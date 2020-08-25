German economy shrank by record 9.7% q/q in second quarter

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The German economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second quarter as private consumption, investments and exports all collapsed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statistics office said on Tuesday in a minor upward-revision to an earlier estimate.

The statistics office had estimated in a flash GDP reading published earlier that the economy shrank by 10.1% in the April-June period.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)

