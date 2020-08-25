German economy shrank by record 9.7% q/q in second quarter

Contributor
Michael Nienaber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The German economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second quarter as private consumption, investments and exports all collapsed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statistics office said on Tuesday in a minor upward-revision to an earlier estimate.

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The German economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second quarter as private consumption, investments and exports all collapsed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statistics office said on Tuesday in a minor upward-revision to an earlier estimate.

The statistics office had estimated in a flash GDP reading published earlier that the economy shrank by 10.1% in the April-June period.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((michael.nienaber@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5085; Reuters Messaging: michael.nienaber.reuters.com@reuters.net www.twitter.com/REUTERS_DE www.reuters.de))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More