German economy sees growth in Q1 despite war, pandemic

Contributor
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The German economy grew in the first quarter, in line with expectations, despite difficult economic conditions caused by the war in Ukraine and the pandemic, data showed on Wednesday.

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - The German economy grew in the first quarter, in line with expectations, despite difficult economic conditions caused by the war in Ukraine and the pandemic, data showed on Wednesday.

Europe's largest economy grew by 0.2% quarter on quarter and by 3.8% on the year, adjusted for price and calendar effects, the Federal Statistics Office said. A Reuters poll had forecast growth of 0.2% and 3.7%, respectively.

"Despite the difficult global economic conditions, the German economy started the year 2022 with slight growth," said Georg Thiel, president of the statistics office.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters