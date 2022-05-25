German economy sees growth in Q1 despite war, pandemic

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - The German economy grew in the first quarter, in line with expectations, despite difficult economic conditions caused by the war in Ukraine and the pandemic, data showed on Wednesday.

Europe's largest economy grew by 0.2% quarter on quarter and by 3.8% on the year, adjusted for price and calendar effects, the Federal Statistics Office said. A Reuters poll had forecast growth of 0.2% and 3.7%, respectively.

"Despite the difficult global economic conditions, the German economy started the year 2022 with slight growth," said Georg Thiel, president of the statistics office.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.