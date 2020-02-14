US Markets

German economy remains sluggish but industry shows signs of stabilising-ministry

Riham Alkousaa Reuters
BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Europe's largest economy is undergoing a weak phase but an improvement in business sentiment suggests the industrial sector will stabilise at least somewhat in the coming months, the German Economy Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said risks to the economy from abroad had increased due to the fast-spreading coronavirus but added that it was too early to estimate the outbreak's economic impact on China and its trading partners.

