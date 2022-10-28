German economy posts unexpected Q3 growth

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The German economy grew unexpectedly in the third quarter, data showed on Friday, as Europe's largest economy staved off the threat of recession for now despite high inflation and concerns over energy supply.

Gross domestic product increased by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, the federal statistics office. A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.2% contraction.

(Reporting by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel)

