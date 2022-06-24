German economy nervous, but no sign of recession for now - Ifo economist

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Angst is growing in the German economy, Europe's largest, but as yet there are no signs of recession, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Friday.

The threat of gas shortages has increased firms' uncertainty but bottlenecks in the industrial and retail sectors have eased slightly, he said. The hospitality industry is hoping for a good summer after the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Thomas Escritt)

