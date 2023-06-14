News & Insights

German economy ministry pushes ahead with climate protection law

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

June 14, 2023 — 11:12 am EDT

Written by Madeline Chambers and Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Germany's economy ministry has sent a draft law on climate protection to other ministries for approval after months of wrangling following a long-awaited agreement on a bill to phase out oil and gas heating systems earlier this week.

Europe's biggest economy and its industrial powerhouse is bringing in a range of measures to become climate neutral by 2045. It is expanding the renewable sector and launching an affordable national train ticket and a new road toll for trucks.

"The new climate protection programme bundles the coalition's efforts to achieve national and European climate protection goals," said Economy Minister Robert Habeck in a statement on Wednesday.

"(With these plans) the goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2030 is within reach," he added.

Under the draft law, emission developments will be monitored over several years, not just compared to the previous year, to reduce one-off effects and increase transparency, said the ministry.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Miranda Murray Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.