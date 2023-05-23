German economy minister sees industrial electricity subsidy deal in coming months

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister expects the government to reach an agreement on subsidizing power prices for energy-intensive industries in the coming months despite ongoing differences on the issue within the coalition, he said on Tuesday.

The government last year introduced electricity and gas price caps to shield industry and households from rising energy prices, but companies in Germany say electricity prices are still too high.

"I expect that we will find a collective solution in a reasonable time, meaning within months," Robert Habeck said at an economic conference in Berlin.

The subsidy, which would cost around 25 billion to 30 billion euros, has been challenged by Finance Minister Christian Lindner and his Free Democrat (FDP) liberals party as too costly within the current budget plans.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Christian Kraemer Editing by Madeline Chambers)

