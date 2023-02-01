German economy minister sees chance to avoid energy price spikes

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The decline in energy prices on the global markets was not expected, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding that he saw a chance Germany won't see last year's price spikes if it comes out of winter with well-filled gas storages.

"No one can really swear or predict whether it will be a lasting change for the better. But there is a chance," Habeck told journalists following a regular cabinet meeting.

Habeck said Germany's energy supply in the coming years would be secure even if the country were to phase out coal-fired power plants in the east earlier than the scheduled exit of 2038.

"I deliberately formulate it in the subjunctive, because there is no agreement on this yet," Habeck added.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Rachel More)

