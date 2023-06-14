News & Insights

German economy minister pledges to keep steel industry in Germany alive

June 14, 2023 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by Tom Kaeckenhoff for Reuters ->

DUISBURG, Germany, June 14 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Wednesday said he would do whatever it takes to preserve the country's steel industry by helping to decarbonise its production processes, throwing his weight behind the sector after weeks of doubts.

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the steel industry in Germany is being sustained in all locations," Habeck told Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE steel workers in Duisburg, adding this would require the industry becoming green.

