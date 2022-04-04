US Markets
ROSN

German economy minister makes regulator trustee for Gazprom Germania

Contributor
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Gazprom Germania, an energy trading, storage and transmission business ditched by Russia's Gazprom last Friday, will be transferred to Germany's energy regulator, German economy minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator will administer Gazprom's German subsidiary in the interests of Germany and Europe, the regulator's head said on Monday after the announcement that Gazprom Germania was to be placed under German state control.

"Our goal will be to run Gazprom Germania in the interests of Germany and Europe," Klaus Mueller, head of the Federal Network Agency, said in a statement. "We will take all necessary steps to maintain supply security."

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing by Thomas Escritt Editing by Paul Carrel)

((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; @tomescritt; +49 30 2201 33579;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROSN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular