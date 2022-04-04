German economy minister makes regulator trustee for Gazprom Germania

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Germany's energy regulator will administer Gazprom's German subsidiary in the interests of Germany and Europe, the regulator's head said on Monday after the announcement that Gazprom Germania was to be placed under German state control.

"Our goal will be to run Gazprom Germania in the interests of Germany and Europe," Klaus Mueller, head of the Federal Network Agency, said in a statement. "We will take all necessary steps to maintain supply security."

