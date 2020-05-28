German economy likely to shrink 6.6% this year due to coronavirus - Ifo

Contributor
Thomas Escritt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The German economy is likely to shrink by 6.6% this year as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis before growing by 10.2% in 2021, the Ifo Institute said on Thursday in its latest update.

BERLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - The German economy is likely to shrink by 6.6% this year as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis before growing by 10.2% in 2021, the Ifo Institute said on Thursday in its latest update.

On average, businesses expected their operations would return to normal after severe second-quarter lockdowns in nine months, Ifo said: under this scenario, the economy would shrink 12.4% in the second quarter of this year.

Under a worst-case scenario in which a return to normal took 16 months, the economy would shrink 9.3% this year and grow 9.5% the next. The most benign scenario had companies recovering in five months, with the economy shrinking by just 3.9% and growing 7.4% next year.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5217;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More