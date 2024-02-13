News & Insights

German economy expected to grow in 2024, official says

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

February 13, 2024 — 02:53 am EST

Written by Andreas Rinke for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Germany is not in recession and its economy is expected to grow in 2024, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's chief of staff, Wolfgang Schmidt, said on Tuesday.

"We don't have a recession. We are not seeing anything that normally accompanies a recession, such as unemployment. The labour market is very stable, real wages are rising again. We will see growth this year," Schmidt told an industry event.

