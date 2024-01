BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The German economy is expected to contract by 0.2% in the first quarter of 2024, the Ifo institute said on Tuesday.

"This would leave the German economy in recession," said Timo Wollmershaeuser, the institute's head of economic research.

(Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

