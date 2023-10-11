News & Insights

German economy expected to contract 0.4% in 2023 - economy ministry

October 11, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The German government expects the economy to shrink by 0.4% this year due to persistent inflation, high energy prices and weak international trade, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters exclusive from last week.

The government had predicted growth of 0.4% for 2023 in its April forecast, but weakness in the industrial sector and the highest interest rates in a decade are spurring fears of recession in the euro zone's largest economy.

The German economy already suffered a recession in the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

According to the latest forecast, the German economy is expected to rebound in 2024 and 2025, growing by 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

Inflation is expected to come in at 6.1% this year, slowing to 2.6% next year and 2.0% in 2025, the forecast shows.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for the German economy to a 0.5% contraction this year, compared with a 0.3% decline projected previously.

