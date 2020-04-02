German economy could shrink more this year than in 2008/9 crisis - minister

BERLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - Europe's largest economy might shrink more this year than during the 2008/9 financial crisis, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday, adding that contractions of more than 8% might be registered in some months.

Altmaier said the economy had fared well during the first two months of the year - before Germany went into virtual lockdown in March.

"We expect that in individual months in the first half, the economy could shrink by more than 8%," he said.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)

