German economy could grow by up to 1.9% in 2024 - econ min

Credit: REUTERS/NADJA WOHLLEBEN

June 12, 2023 — 03:38 am EDT

BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - The German economy could grow between 1.6% to 1.9% next year, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

"We expected economic growth of 0.4% for this year ... In 2024, we think we could get back to growth of 1.6%, 1.9%, so slowly reaching the normal rates again," Habeck said in a speech at the east German economy forum in the state of Brandenburg.

In April, the government slightly lowered its 2024 growth forecast to 1.6% from the 1.8% foreseen in January.

