News & Insights

German economy contracts 0.3% in fourth quarter - stats office

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

February 23, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Rachel More for Reuters ->

Adds FY GDP in 2nd paragraph

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The German economy shrank by 0.3% in the final three months of 2023, the statistics office reported on Friday, confirming preliminary data.

The office also confirmed a full-year contraction for the German economy, with gross domestic product declining by 0.3% in 2023.

The office gives a detailed report on the data on its website.

(Reporting by Rachel More; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.