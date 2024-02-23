German economy contracts 0.3% in fourth quarter - stats office

Adds FY GDP in 2nd paragraph

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The German economy shrank by 0.3% in the final three months of 2023, the statistics office reported on Friday, confirming preliminary data.

The office also confirmed a full-year contraction for the German economy, with gross domestic product declining by 0.3% in 2023.

