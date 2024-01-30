News & Insights

German economy contracted by 0.3% in Q4 - stats office

Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

January 30, 2024 — 04:06 am EST

Written by Rachel More for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The German economy shrank in the fourth quarter, with gross domestic product down 0.3% on the previous three-month period in adjusted terms, preliminary data from the statistics office showed on Tuesday.

The decline was in line with analysts' expectations, according to a Reuters poll.

The German economy shrank by 0.3% over the course of last year, due to persistent inflation, high energy prices and weak foreign demand.

However, because GDP stagnated in the third quarter, the euro zone's largest economy was able to avoid another technical recession, commonly defined as two successive quarters of contraction, in the second half of 2023.

This is expected to be short-lived, with the Ifo institute forecasting on Tuesday a 0.2% decline in GDP in the first quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers and Matthias Williams)

