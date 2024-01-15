German economy contracted 0.3% in 2023 - stats office

BERLIN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The German economy contracted by 0.3% in the final quarter of last year and shrank by 0.3% over the full-year 2023, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

The full-year decrease in gross domestic product (GDP) compared with a forecast by analysts polled by Reuters for a 0.3% drop in 2023.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Maria Martinez, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

