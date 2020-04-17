German economic situation most serious since World War Two - minister

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

The German economy, Europe's largest, is in its most grave economic situation since World War Two, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday.

BERLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - The German economy, Europe's largest, is in its most grave economic situation since World War Two, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday.

"The German economy is in a situation that is more serious than anything we have experienced in the post-war period," Altmaier said, though he added that the core of the economy is healthy.

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com;; +49 30 2888 5216; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: paul.carrel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More