German economic recovery weakens but set to continue in H2 - ministry

Germany's economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis has weakened but the revival is likely to continue in the rest of 2020, the Economy Ministry said on Monday.

Europe's largest economy, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, will not reach its pre-crisis level until the beginning of 2022, the ministry said in its monthly report.

It pointed to weaker industrial production and a sluggish recovery in foreign trade.

