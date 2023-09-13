German economic recovery not seen until turn of year - econ ministry

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Germany is not expected to see a noticeable economic recovery until the turn of the year 2023-24, the economy ministry's monthly report said on Wednesday.

"Current leading indicators, such as incoming orders and business climate, but also the subdued development of the global economy, point to a weak third quarter," the report said.

