German economic outlook brightening slightly, says Bundesbank

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Germany's economic prospects are improving after an unexpectedly resilient fourth quarter with headline inflation also past its peak, even if underlying price growth will take longer to abate, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

The German economy contracted by a less than expected 0.2% in the fourth quarter, helped by a mild winter, lower energy prices, surprisingly resilient business confidence and buoyant consumer spending.

"The short-term outlook is also more favourable at present than it was just a few months ago" the central bank said in a monthly economic report.

Europe's biggest economy was also supported by a strong labour market and improving global conditions, which could save the 20-nation euro zone from a recession.

"At the turn of the year, sentiment among entrepreneurs and consumers worldwide brightened slightly, with recessionary fears receding somewhat," the Bundesbank said.

"This is likely to have been helped by the distinct easing of the European energy crisis."

The central bank added that wages are now growing quickly, causing a second wave of inflationary pressures that will slow the overall disinflation.

"They will help to ensure that inflation remains well above the medium-term target of 2% for the euro area for an extended period of time," it added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by David Goodman)

