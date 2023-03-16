German econ ministry sees 'limited and temporary' downturn

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - A technical recession, consisting of two consecutive quarters of economic decline, can no longer be ruled out, the German economy ministry said on Thursday.

"However, the positive trend in economic and leading indicators suggests that the expected economic downturn is likely to be rather limited and temporary," the ministry said in its monthly report.

(Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.