German econ ministry plans 2 bln euro in funding for Thyssenkrupp

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

June 05, 2023 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by Christian Kraemer for Reuters ->

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - The German economy ministry wants to make around 2 billion euros ($2.14 billion) in funding available for industrial group Thyssenkrupp's hydrogen-based climate strategy tkH2Steel, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Monday.

"To this end, we are in close contact with the European Commission. Because one thing is clear: we also need steel production in Germany and Europe in the future," a ministry spokesperson said.

