German downturn eases further, lifting some gloom - flash PMI

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 16, 2022 — 03:30 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A downturn in German economic activity eased for the second month running in December, a preliminary survey showed on Friday, as retreating price` pressures added to hopes that an expected recession could be milder than first feared.

S&P Global's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which tracks both the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of Germany's economy, rose to 48.9 in December from 46.3 in November.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a reading of 46.5.

December marks the sixth month in a row that the reading has been below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

"The latest flash PMI survey paints a somewhat less gloomy picture of Germany's economy as we head towards the end of the year," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He added that "nerves have settled somewhat compared to the situation three months ago, when concerns about the energy crisis were at their peak, in a further sign that the expected recession could be shallower than first feared."

Separately, the manufacturing index rose to 47.4 from a final reading of 46.2 in November. The consensus forecast was for 46.3.

The services index rose to 49.0 from a final reading of 46.1 in November. The consensus forecast was for 46.3.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.