VIA optronics, a German provider of sunlight readable, ultrathin display and touch solutions, raised $94 million by offering 6.3 million ADSs at $15, the low end of the range of $15 to $17. The company's commercial partner, Corning, has agreed to purchase 1.4 million ADSs at $14.25 (95% of the offer price) in a concurrent private placement.



VIA optronics plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol VIAO. Berenberg acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The article German display solutions provider VIA optronics prices US IPO at $15 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.