VIA optronics, a German provider of sunlight readable, ultrathin display and touch solutions, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



VIA optronics provides a wide range of customized display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies under a single cover lens. Its customers operate across the automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial and specialized applications markets, and include companies such as BMW, Ferrari, Dell, HP, 3M, and Honeywell. The company currently has over 500 projects in process for a combination of existing and potential customers.



The Nuremberg, Germany-based company was founded in 2005 and booked $156 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol VIAO. VIA optronics filed confidentially on April 5, 2019. Berenberg is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article German display solutions provider VIA optronics files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



