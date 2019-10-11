German diagnostic services provider Centogene files for a $69 million US IPO

Centogene, which provides genetic testing and rare disease diagnostic products, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $69 million in an initial public offering.



The Rostock, Germany-based company was founded in 2006 and booked $50 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CNTG. SVB Leerink, Evercore ISI, Baird and BTIG are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



