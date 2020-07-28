Companies
KKR

German defence supplier Hensoldt preparing for September IPO - sources

Contributors
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Hans Seidenstuecker Reuters
Alexander Huebner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Buyout group KKR is preparing for a September stock market listing of Hensoldt in a deal potentially valuing the German defence supplier at 2.5-3 billion euros ($2.9-$3.5 bln), including debt, people close to the matter said.

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Buyout group KKR KKR.N is preparing for a September stock market listing of Hensoldt in a deal potentially valuing the German defence supplier at 2.5-3 billion euros ($2.9-$3.5 bln), including debt, people close to the matter said.

KKR is planning for Hensoldt to send out an intention to float in late August or early September, with the Frankfurt listing taking place about four weeks later, after initially targeting an April initial public offering, the people said.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Hans Seidenstuecker and Alexander Huebner; additional reporting by Ludwig Burger and Abhinav Ramnayaran; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR AIR

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular