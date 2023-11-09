News & Insights

German defence electronics maker Hensoldt reports slowing 9-month order intake

November 09, 2023 — 01:56 am EST

Written by Andrey Sychev and Anna Mackenzie for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - German defence electronics maker Hensoldt HAGG.DE on Thursday reported a 7% decrease in orders in the first nine months of 2023 compared with the same period last year, as 2022's high base was boosted by the Eurofighter jet and F126 frigate orders.

The firm said order intake came to 1.28 billion euros ($1.37 billion) versus 1.38 billion euros in January-September last year.

The main growth drivers in its sensor segment were TRML-4D radars and multifunction self-protection systems for PUMA infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine and the German army.

In the optronics segment, orders were boosted by optics contracts for Leopard 2 tanks and Norwegian Ula-class submarines.

"The need and demand for electronic defence and security solutions to neutralise a wide range of air, sea, land, space and cyber space threats are increasing," chief executive Thomas Mueller said in a statement.

The company confirmed its full-year guidance and said it expected a moderate year-on-year increase in order intake in the historically strong fourth quarter.

The defence electronics specialist, which makes most of its profits in Europe, benefits from an uptake in military orders across the region as governments scramble to beef up defence spending in the wake of heightened geopolitical instability.

($1 = 0.9342 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Anna Mackenzie; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Gerry Doyle)

