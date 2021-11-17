German debt yields flat, focus on data, bond scarcity

By Stefano Rebaudo

Nov 17 (Reuters) - German bond yields were broadly unchanged on Wednesday with the market caught between bullish signals from the global economy and worries about the impact of surging coronavirus infections.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said that share prices were "euphoric" but they reflected optimism about the post-pandemic future, after strong economic data from the United States drove equities higher on Tuesday.

Germany's coronavirus situation was "dramatic", Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding that it was not too late for Germans to decide to get their first vaccination shot.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, was flat at -0.245%.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel was due to deliver a speech and hold a virtual Q&A on the economic and monetary policy outlook.

"The light agenda today is unlikely to change (recent) dynamics. U.S. housing data are likely to add to the positive Q4 data flow while Schnabel should reaffirm the ECB's supportive stance" Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday that inflation expectations remained anchored but if industrial bottlenecks lasted longer than expected and energy prices continued to rise, inflation could exceed projections and put pressure on wages.

More than half of euro zone inflation jump in October was due to a spike in energy prices.

A market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to 2% for the first time since end-October. EUIL5YF5Y=R

BOND SUPPLY

The German Finance Agency sold 0.693 billion euros in 30-year Bund, with an average yield of 0.08%.

But some analysts argue that a shortage of bond supply to use as collateral is the primary driver of bond prices going into year-end, despite a move from the ECB to solve the issue.

The central bank announced late on Monday it increased the upper limit of cash as collateral for the euro system securities lending programme to 150 from 75 billion euros.

"Whether this will help to alleviate the high prices for German Bund and even French govie (government bonds) collateral has to be seen," ING analysts said.

"Markets at least appear less convinced as the spread between swaps and bonds has rewidened again, reversing the tightening on the back of the ECB's adjustment," they added.

The ECB announced on Tuesday it bought a net 24.508 billion euros ($27.83 billion) of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, above the 18.347 billion euros it purchased a week earlier.

"European government bond spreads started to reverse the recent widening with Spain outperforming in shorter maturities and Italy in longer maturities, possibly helped by ECB purchases," Commerzbank said.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield rose 0.5 bps to 0.976% IT10YT=RR, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at 121 bps.

