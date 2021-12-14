German deal puts high price on Silver Lake network

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private equity investors are used to competing on price for a scarce asset. Silver Lake has flipped the script with its investment in Germany’s Software AG, announced https://www.pressetext.com/news/1639427400745 on Monday. The deal will see the U.S. technology investor buy a 344 million euro convertible note paying a 2% coupon, with the option of switching into equity at 20% above Friday’s closing price.

It’s a good deal for Silver Lake, which has struck similar ones in the past with Twitter and Expedia. The firm run by Egon Durban and Greg Mondre has minimal downside but stands to gain if shares recover to 2018 levels – the last time they traded above the 46.54 euro per share conversion price.

Software AG, for its part, gets to tap Silver Lake’s vast network and can pitch IT services to its stable of companies. That’s valuable, but investors are paying a high price: they could be diluted by 10% if the bond converts. Shareholders may wonder why Silver Lake doesn’t just buy shares on the secondary market if it truly believes in Software AG’s turnaround. (By Liam Proud)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Patent blow leaves AutoStore bloodied in robot war

Mr Big is smallest of Peloton’s problems

Pfizer’s cure for post-Covid

UBS’s French tax defeat tastes surprisingly sweet

Credit Suisse belatedly unwinds Asian fiefdom

(Editing by Neil Unmack and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.